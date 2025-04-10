Vancouver Whitecaps shock Pumas with last-second strike, advance to CCC semis

With their Concacaf Champions Cup dreams in the balance, Vancouver Whitecaps FC provided one of the most dramatic moments in club history.

The in-form Canadian club took down Pumas to advance to the CCC semifinals, with Tristan Blackmon's last-gasp 93rd-minute strike delivering a 2-2 draw in Wednesday's Leg 2 quarterfinal clash in Mexico City. The goal sealed a 3-3 aggregate scoreline that sends Vancouver through to the tournament semifinals on away goals, where they'll take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, who also advanced in thrilling fashion earlier Wednesday.

With the series level at 1-1 on aggregate after Leg 1 at BC Place, Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter opened Wednesday's scoring in spectacular fashion, The 23-year-old got on the end of a cross from Daniel Ríos, acrobatically adjusting in mid-jump to backheel the ball past goalkeeper Álex Padilla.

Just four minutes later, Pumas pulled level through Guillermo Martínez. The veteran striker took advantage of a momentary lapse from Vancouver, pouncing on a scuffed clearance following a corner kick to find the net from close range.