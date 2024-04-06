Matchday

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF host Colorado Rapids for a cross-conference matchup Saturday evening, potentially marking Lionel Messi's return from a hamstring injury.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter Miami revealed their Matchday 8 roster on Friday afternoon, posting a "He's Back" image featuring Messi walking towards the Chase Stadium pitch. 

The iconic No. 10 has missed Inter Miami's last four matches across all competitions. He last played on March 13, going 50 minutes during a Concacaf Champions Cup clash vs. Nashville SC before being subbed out.  

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
  • Record: 3W-2L-2D (11 points)
  • Standings: 2nd in Eastern Conference

Inter Miami's coaching staff has preached patience with Messi's health, though pre-match signs indicate he will feature on Saturday in some capacity.

Whether it's from the opening whistle or as a super-sub, Inter Miami hope Messi's pre-injury form kicks into gear. He has 5g/4a in five matches across all competitions this season, rekindling his strike partnership with fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez

Tata Martino's team could use Messi's psychological lift while looking to snap a three-game winless skid. That's especially true before next week's CCC quarterfinal trip to CF Monterrey, as they hope to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit in Leg 2.

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • Record: 2W-2L-2D (8 points)
  • Standings: 7th in Western Conference

The Rapids are coming off a 3-2 comeback win over LAFC, inspiring confidence about a bounce-back year. Djordje Mihailovic tallied 2g/1a in that match, an indicator of why Colorado spent a club-record transfer fee on the USMNT midfielder to bring him back to MLS this winter.

The key now is consistency under head coach Chris Armas. The Rapids still must prove they're a Western Conference contender with a new-look roster, not too far removed from a last-place finish (14th) in 2023.

Beyond Mihailovic, USMNT pool players Cole Bassett, Sam Vines and Zack Steffen all have leading roles. The same goes for DP striker Rafael Navarro, though he's looking to improve upon 2g/2a in 16 career MLS matches.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday

