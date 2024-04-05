Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami's matchday roster vs. Colorado Rapids

Lionel Messi will be available for selection in Inter Miami CF 's Matchday 8 home clash vs. the Colorado Rapids (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). But that doesn't mean the superstar No. 10 is a lock to play.

Minding long-term health, plus next Wednesday's Leg 2 road match against Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal (a stated priority for Miami), assistant coach Javier Morales made no guarantees about Messi's involvement on Saturday.

"He’s getting better every day. Like Tata said after the game, we’ll go day by day," said Morales at Miami's Friday press conference. "We’re going to see how he feels today and then we’re going to make a decision for tomorrow.

"We’re gonna do the best for him. That’s the most important thing. And based on the game that we have tomorrow, we’re going to make a decision first and then we’re going to see about Wednesday [leg 2 vs. Monterrey]."

Messi's last appearance came in Leg 2 of Miami's Round-of-16 CCC triumph over Nashville SC, a match he left in the 50th minute. He hasn't played in the three league matches since, dealing with hamstring issues.

But if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner does feel good enough to go, Martino and staff will be more than happy to use him as the Herons work to turn around a 0W-2L-1D record in their last three matches across all competitions.