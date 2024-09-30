Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami

For a third consecutive matchday, the Herons settled for shared points, playing Charlotte FC to a 1-1 draw at Chase Stadium Saturday night. Messi leveled the match with a golazo, his 15th goal of the season, to cancel out Karol Swiderski 's opening strike.

The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi and Leagues Cup champions have arguably been the continent's best team, playing an attractive possession-based style under manager Wilfried Nancy and with Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Cucho Hernández (16g/13a) often shining brightest in the biggest games.

The Crew are eight points behind Miami with a game in hand, and need to avoid defeat at home to keep their Shield hopes alive.

Columbus are chasing Miami for the Supporters' Shield, but failed to gain ground on the Herons Saturday, battling D.C. United to a 2-2 draw at Audi Field.

The Herons are looking to snap a three-match winless run and if they do, they will clinch the first Supporters' Shield in the club's history. Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last six (3W-0L-3D) since a Leagues Cup Round-of-16 defeat to Columbus.

In addition to the Shield, Tata Martino's side are still chasing the league's single-season points record of 73, set by the New England Revolution in 2021. But they'll have to be perfect in their final three regular-season games, which includes taking all three points in Columbus.