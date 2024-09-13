Lionel Messi to return for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

“Yesterday he returned to training, he’s under consideration for tomorrow’s game. We’ll define our strategy for him after today’s session, but he’s available.”

“Yes, he’s fine now,” head coach Gerardo Martino told reporters Friday of Messi, who suffered an ankle injury in late July as Argentina won a second-straight Copa América title.

The legendary Argentine No. 10, who hasn’t played for the Herons since June 1, is officially “available” for Saturday’s Matchday 32 home game vs. the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Straight into the starting XI?

Messi hit a slight setback in his return to full fitness this week after coming down with a sore throat. However, he only sat out Wednesday's session before re-joining his teammates the following day as the Herons look ahead to the final stretch of the season.

“Luckily, [the sore throat] lasted just one day. Yesterday he trained normally, let’s hope he keeps evolving today,” Tata said. “It’s about taking into consideration all that’s happened to define the strategy.”

According to Martino, that strategy could involve inserting Messi straight into the starting XI against the Union, given the amount of time the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has dedicated to his recovery.

“We probably would’ve taken that [amount of minutes] into consideration had he played in Chicago [4-1 win on Aug. 31]. But from Chicago to now, he’s trained well for 15 days," Martino said.