Liftoff! Houston Dynamo beat Sporting KC for Western Conference Final spot

The latest chapter in Houston Dynamo FC 's resurrection includes a Western Conference Final trip, an opportunity they booked via Sunday night's 1-0 home victory over Sporting Kansas City .

Head coach Ben Olsen's group is now one win away from reaching MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9. But first comes their biggest Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs challenge yet, when visiting defending champions LAFC next Saturday, Dec. 2 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The single-elimination Western Conference Semifinal got its breakthrough moment in the 39th minute when Dynamo defender Franco Escobar met Héctor Herrera's inswinging corner kick with a powerful header, causing the Shell Energy Stadium crowd to erupt. Beforehand, winger Nelson Quiñónes repeatedly proved threatening in the first half.