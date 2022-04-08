US Open Cup draw: 17 MLS teams learn third-round opponent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Open Cup has returned in 2022, and 17 MLS teams learned their lower-league opponent in Friday's third-round draw.

This marks the first time most MLS teams have begun play in the third round in an attempt to create more David vs. Goliath-type encounters.

Here are the third-round fixtures for those 17 clubs, to be scheduled for April 19-21 (home teams listed first):

Northeast Region

Piedmont Region

Central Region

North Region

Mountain Region

Northern California Region

Southern California Region

  • LA Galaxy vs. San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship)
  • LAFC vs. Orange County SC (USL Championship)

Texas Region

Southeast Region

Florida Region

Fourth-round entrants

Eight additional MLS teams will join the third-round winners in the fourth round, or Round of 32:

U.S. Open Cup

