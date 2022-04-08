US Open Cup draw: 17 MLS teams learn third-round opponent

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Open Cup has returned in 2022, and 17 MLS teams learned their lower-league opponent in Friday's third-round draw.
This marks the first time most MLS teams have begun play in the third round in an attempt to create more David vs. Goliath-type encounters.
Here are the third-round fixtures for those 17 clubs, to be scheduled for April 19-21 (home teams listed first):
Northeast Region
- Flower City Union (NISA) vs. D.C. United
- Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) vs. New York Red Bulls
Piedmont Region
- Greenville Triumph (USL League One) vs. Charlotte FC
Central Region
- Detroit City FC (USL Championship) vs. Columbus Crew
- FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship)
North Region
- Forward Madison FC (USL League One) vs. Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
Mountain Region
- Real Salt Lake vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (USL League One)
Northern California Region
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Bay Cities FC (NISA)
Southern California Region
Texas Region
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC (USL Championship)
- San Antonio FC (USL Championship) vs. Austin FC
- FC Dallas vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship)
Southeast Region
- Atlanta United vs. Chattanooga FC (NISA)
Florida Region
- Miami FC (USL Championship) vs. Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)
Fourth-round entrants
Eight additional MLS teams will join the third-round winners in the fourth round, or Round of 32: