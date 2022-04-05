El retiro? Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain clarifies "misunderstanding" on future

Despite reports circulating that Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain will be retiring after the 2022 season, the player himself has stressed no decision has been made.

"It was a misunderstanding he had with me," Higuain told media in Spanish. "I never told him I was retiring. He misspoke, and that can happen, but this is very far from reality. I am focused on my club, on fulfilling my contract and when the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one communicating it, only me."

Then after Tuesday's training session, Gonzalo was asked directly about that interview and refuted his father’s remarks. He also added that the only source you’ll need to hear from on his future is Gonzalo himself.

Higuain’s father, Jorge, gave an interview with TNT Sports in their native Argentina and said, flatly, his son would be retiring after this season.

Higuain, 34, joined Miami during the summer of 2020 from Italian Serie A giants Juventus and has embarked upon a mixed experience in MLS. He has 15 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances, though Miami have found minimal success during his time at the club. Higuain was the third-highest paid player (guaranteed compensation) in MLS in 2021, according to salary figures released by the MLS Players Association.

He is under contract through the 2022 season, his final guaranteed year with Inter Miami. The Herons have a club option for 2023. If Higuain retires, or the Floridian club declines his contract option, it would open another Designated Player spot for the rebuilding Eastern Conference side.

"Obviously, I’m close to that time in which I’ll stop playing fútbol, but that’s not on my mind at the moment," Higuain said. "What’s on my mind is fulfilling my contract and then I will analyze how I feel and I will sit down with the club to make the best decision. Right now I feel good and I just wanted to clarify this, and when the time comes it will be me that communicates my decision.”