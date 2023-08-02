Leagues Cup: What to know for Knockout Rounds

Here’s everything you need to know as the march to the August 19 final continues.

The 2023 Leagues Cup knockout phase is here, raising the stakes of the revamped competition that includes all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams.

To get a sense of favorites in the World Cup-style tournament, check out Matt Doyle’s tiers story .

The 30 teams left standing then joined two champions from the 2022 season – those sides received byes, LAFC for MLS purposes and Pachuca from Liga MX – to create a Round of 32.

Starting a month-long pause in domestic competition, 45 of the clubs were split into 15 groups of three across Central, East, South and West regions. After play was contested July 21-31, each group’s top two teams advanced. With regulation ties decided by penalty kicks, teams got:

With teams now in the single-elimination phase, there’s plenty to play for.

See a closer host-situation breakdown here , with the Final host city decided later in the competition (based on who advances).

…the match gets contested at an MLS venue. That, in theory, gives MLS clubs a slight advantage (familiar confines, less travel, etc.), but Liga MX fans have turned out in droves to support their teams as well.

Following a traditional bracket format, teams will look to navigate five knockout rounds to lift silverware.

How can I watch Leagues Cup?

Like all MLS regular-season games, every matchup is viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions around the world.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS are the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.

What else should I know?

Just like in the group stage, the winner of a knockout match gets determined by penalty kicks if the score is tied after 90 minutes of regular time.