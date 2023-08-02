Leagues Cup: What to know for Knockout Rounds

The 2023 Leagues Cup knockout phase is here, raising the stakes of the revamped competition that includes all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams.
Here’s everything you need to know as the march to the August 19 final continues.
Who is left standing?
Starting a month-long pause in domestic competition, 45 of the clubs were split into 15 groups of three across Central, East, South and West regions. After play was contested July 21-31, each group’s top two teams advanced. With regulation ties decided by penalty kicks, teams got:
- 3 points for regulation win
- 2 points for win in PKs
- 1 point for loss in PKs
- 0 points for regulation loss
The 30 teams left standing then joined two champions from the 2022 season – those sides received byes, LAFC for MLS purposes and Pachuca from Liga MX – to create a Round of 32.
To get a sense of favorites in the World Cup-style tournament, check out Matt Doyle’s tiers story.
When are the knockout rounds?
Following a traditional bracket format, teams will look to navigate five knockout rounds to lift silverware.
- Round of 32: August 2 - August 4
- Round of 16: August 6 - August 8
- Quarterfinals: August 11 - August 12
- Semifinals: August 15
- Third Place: August 19
- Final: August 19
Where are games hosted?
The simple version: MLS venues host all Leagues Cup knockout round matches. That means…
- If the Liga MX qualifier finished first in their group and the MLS qualifier finished second in their group
- If two Liga MX teams are facing each other
…the match gets contested at an MLS venue. That, in theory, gives MLS clubs a slight advantage (familiar confines, less travel, etc.), but Liga MX fans have turned out in droves to support their teams as well.
See a closer host-situation breakdown here, with the Final host city decided later in the competition (based on who advances).
What is at stake?
A lot! Arguably in order of importance:
- Leagues Cup trophy
- Top three teams qualify for 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (finalists, third-place winner)
- Prize money pool (teams and players)
- Regional bragging rights
With teams now in the single-elimination phase, there’s plenty to play for.
How can I watch Leagues Cup?
Like all MLS regular-season games, every matchup is viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions around the world.
In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS are the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.
What else should I know?
Just like in the group stage, the winner of a knockout match gets determined by penalty kicks if the score is tied after 90 minutes of regular time.
Yellow cards are cumulative from the group stage up to the Round of 16. That means any player who is sanctioned three times between the group stage and up to the Round of 16 will be suspended for one match. If the player obtains their third yellow card in a Round of 16 game, they would serve their sanction in the quarterfinals. Before starting the quarterfinals, all yellow cards will be reset.