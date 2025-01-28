Every MLS team competing in Leagues Cup 2025

As part of the qualification criteria for official North American cup competitions during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Leagues Cup 2025 will feature:

Due to Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s participation in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and defending their Canadian Championship title, Vancouver will not participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join Leagues Cup 2025.

MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload and ensures every MLS club can compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the MLS league season.

This qualification structure will be in place for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, providing a guideline for MLS’ qualification parameters as the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup and FIFA 2026 World Cup are played in North America.