Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

MLS Western Conference rivals collide on Thursday night when Seattle Sounders FC host LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The winner will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UNAM in the Round of 16.
How to watch & stream
When
- Thursday, August 8 | 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Round of 32, which runs from August 7-9, begins the single-elimination portion of the competition.
- West 6 runner-up
Seattle's road to the knockout stages was hit-and-miss: after a 2-0 debut win over Minnesota United, they fell 3-1 to LIGA MX's Necaxa in their group stage finale.
Sunday's loss to Los Rayos also saw often-injured Designated Player Pedro de la Vega exit the match in the 33rd minute with a groin issue. Additionally, midfield stalwart João Paulo was replaced at halftime and is being assessed for a possible concussion, according to head coach Brian Schmetzer.
Still, the Sounders have hosting privileges thanks to their Leagues Cup ranking. They also have experience winning international tournaments, capturing a historic Concacaf Champions Cup crown in 2022.
- West 2 winner
Things are going as well as they can for the Galaxy, who entered Leagues Cup as the Western Conference leaders and have continued their strong run of form in the competition.
After dispatching Cali Clásico rival San Jose Earthquakes with a 2-1 victory, the Gs eliminated Chivas de Guadalajara in a dramatic 5-4 PK shootout victory with some spot-kick heroics from backup goalkeeper Novak Micovic.
With DPs Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil powering the club's high-octane offense, LA are serious favorites heading into the knockout rounds.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
Thursday, Aug. 8 - 7:30 pm ET
Tigres UANL vs. CF Pachuca
Thursday, Aug. 8 - 9 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy
Thursday, Aug. 8 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Club Necaxa
Thursday, Aug. 8 - 11 pm ET