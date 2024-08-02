Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul

The Philadelphia Union have the chance to eliminate a Liga MX opponent from Leagues Cup 2024 when they host Cruz Azul at Subaru Park on Sunday.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Philadelphia currently lead the East 4 standings, while Cruz Azul will look to secure advancement by taking a positive result that would vault them over Charlotte FC .

Hungarian standout Dániel Gazdag remains the centerpiece of Philadelphia's attack, with 14g/2a in 21 MLS appearances this season. Israeli forward Tai Baribo has been coming into his own, too, with five goals in his last four league games and the decisive goal in that opening win over Charlotte.

It hasn't been the season we've come to expect from the Union in MLS play, as Jim Curtin's group uncharacteristically found themselves tenth in the Eastern Conference table going into the Leagues Cup break. But there are signs the tides are turning, as Philly rattled off consecutive victories in their last two league matches before starting their Leagues Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Charlotte to put them atop the group.

Led by head coach Martin Anselmi, Cruz Azul will look to hold Philadelphia off the scoresheet, having only conceded once in their last six matches played across all competitions, a 1-1 draw with Toluca in the Liga MX Apetura.

Cruz Azul are integrating former Atlanta United star Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was transferred to the Liga MX side for a reported $10 million transfer fee in June.

Currently atop the Liga MX table, it was a sluggish start to their Leagues Cup campaign for Cruz Azul, who played Charlotte FC to a 0-0 draw before falling 4-2 on penalty kicks. A win over Philadelphia, however, would send them through to the quarterfinals and eliminate Charlotte FC. They could also advance with a shootout victory.

On Sunday, six other MLS teams face LIGA MX opposition.

Atlanta vs. Santos Laguna: It's practically an elimination game, with the winner set to advance to the Round of 32. Santos Laguna were played off the pitch by D.C. United in a 3-0 loss and will look to bounce back.

Orlando vs. San Luis: Orlando opened Leagues Cup with a resounding 4-1 victory over CF Montréal. All they need is a point to top the group, but will hope to keep their strong form going and earn all three.

Toronto vs. Pachuca: Both sides sit even with two points and have secured progression to the Round of 32. This one is all about who will advance as the group winner.

St. Louis vs. Juárez: FC Juárez claimed a 2-0 win over FC Dallas, and these two teams battle for the top of West 3, with Dallas already eliminated.

Chivas vs. Galaxy: All eyes are on Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who returns to Dignity Health Sports Park with Chivas to face the Galaxy.