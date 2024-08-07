Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul

MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC clash with LIGA MX titans Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday night, deciding who advances to the Round of 16 and plays D.C. United or Mazatlán FC.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Orlando City logo
Orlando City
  • East 2 winner

Orlando City had a strong group stage, rushing past CF Montréal 4-1 and defeating Atlético de San Luis 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw to claim the top spot in East 2.

The Lions possess a host of formidable attacking options, most notably Ramiro Enrique, who is on fire, having scored in six straight matches. Facundo Torres has also found the back of the net in Leagues Cup play, and paces the squad with 13 goal contributions (8g/5a) in MLS.

Unbeaten in seven, Orlando have lost just once in their last 10 matches and hope to make home-field advantage count to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
  • East 4 runner-up

Cruz Azul left it late but narrowly qualified for the Round of 32 with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Philadelphia Union. The squad finished second in East 4 after falling to Charlotte FC 4-2 in penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Despite a frustrating group stage, Cruz Azul are still a force to be reckoned with. They sit in a tie atop the LIGA MX Apertura table, earning three wins and a draw, and have scored nine goals while allowing just one.

The duo of Carlos Rotondi and former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will create chances up top, while their stout backline and goalkeeper Kevin Mier will look to stifle Orlando's attack.

