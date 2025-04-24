LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire returns to LA, this time heading to South Central, where an LAFC side in the midst of a sort of reboot will host a St. Louis CITY SC side that’s still looking for some goalscoring punch (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

With St. Louis, it’s less “something to prove” and more “proof of concept.” The defense is better, yes. But the overall structure of the system and the talent within it? There are doubts.

That reboot for LAFC comes via their recent elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup – they can just focus on the league now – and the shocking news that head coach Steve Cherundolo will step down at the end of the season. I’m expecting them to play like a team that has something to prove, which makes sense since they’ve now got a lot to prove.

You can’t win anything in April but they are, at this moment, just seven points off the Shield pace. Which is to say they are very much in it if they start winning the games they should.

Well, we now know Cherundolo is stepping down at the end of the year. With that news should come a new urgency to give a very successful coach a proper farewell, and for a team with this track record, that means just one thing: more silverware.

That is an insane amount of success, though at times it feels like we shine more of a light on their shortcomings in those finals, and on their less-than-artful style of play (it’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me).

Since the latter became head coach in 2022, they’ve been to two MLS Cup finals (winning one), won the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, won last year’s US Open Cup and made it to the final of the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup (née League) and the 2024 Leagues Cup . Oh, and they also played in (and lost) the 2023 Campeones Cup and topped last year’s Western Conference regular-season standings.

LAFC have set a high standard of success from Day 1, first under Bob Bradley and then under Cherundolo.

Add in a reluctance to play young players (no one under the age of 24 got on the field for St. Louis until Matchday 8, and we’re talking about a market here that produces as much local talent as anyone), and it didn’t take long for the fans to start grumbling.

But it’s come at the cost of attacking productivity. Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher took the league by storm when they arrived in the middle of last season; this year they’ve hardly made a dent. In part, that’s because of injuries (Teuchert’s been carrying a knock all year) and absences (Hartel having to play deeper as an orchestrator instead of a playmaker hasn’t helped), but another and arguably bigger part has been Mellberg’s risk-averse approach to both game model and team selection.

New head coach Olof Mellberg has come in and done what he could to right the defensive wrongs of the past few years. Very clearly that was his top priority, and even with Bürki injured – he spent most of the past two years being superhuman – there has been legitimate, measurable defensive improvement.

Still, it was well worth the swing at that price tag for sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. Olof Mellberg can use Silva up top to threaten the space behind opposing backlines or on the left running off João Klauss .

The issue is Silva mostly hasn’t turned his promise into MLS on-paper production and put goals and assists up consistently. We’re talking 40 games (27 starts) and just four goals and four assists, though that doesn’t include three goals in seven Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

On paper, the relatively low price tag (up to $250k in GAM, though that comes with eating the pro-rated cap hit) plus Silva’s profile – speed to burn, a desire to run at defenders and positional versatility – makes complete sense for a team in need of another attacking weapon.

St. Louis CITY snuck a trade in just before the Primary Transfer Window deadline in MLS this week, picking up forward Xande Silva from Atlanta United .

Surely, you saw the news last week. Cherundolo is stepping down at the end of the 2025 season to return to Germany. A couple thoughts…

But teams really have caught onto that over the past 18 months, which has forced LAFC to rediscover some of their comfort in possession. And that’s been a work in progress since neither Jesus, nor the two veterans in front of him – Mark Delgado and Timothy Tillman – are chance creators. That’s made the default 4-3-3 for this season (they still have last year’s preferred 5-2-3 club in the bag when they need it) somewhat sterile and bereft of ideas unless they can draw the opponents forward with patient possession play from the back:

Under Cherundolo, they have become a more direct and pragmatic team, one that has sacrificed a ton of the ball and a ton of midfield creativity for space to counter into. Meaning if you let them become a low-block-and-counter team, they will happily take that offer – and probably beat you to death with it, since Bouanga is one of the most effective open-field attackers this league’s ever had.

Under Bradley, LAFC were the preeminent possession team in MLS, using the ball to create long periods of dominance that were as effective as they were aesthetically pleasing.

Steve Cherundolo made a simple but very effective halftime adjustment, and with it came something LAFC had been missing the first three halves of their season: midfield balance. Oh and a banger of a goal from Jeremy Ebobisse. pic.twitter.com/N8sPgaW4Gy

The defense is still good – though so far not quite as good as they were last year – and they mostly don’t beat themselves (please ignore last weekend’s highlights and just accept that assertion as true).

So truly, the question is whether or not Giroud can start doing for LAFC what he’s done for France forever. Which is become the team’s attacking organizer and secondary playmaker while occupying center backs as a true No. 9. His worth has never really been measured in goals (though it’d help if he scored more than once every 10 games), but in the way he creates space and patterns of play for his attacking companions.

And I remain just shocked that it hasn’t happened yet here. I thought he’d have instant chemistry with Bouanga and, to a lesser extent, livewire young attacker David Martínez. But there’s just been none of that.

Last weekend’s attacking performance, though, gave LAFC a double serving of hope. I assume they’ll try to build on that.

St. Louis CITY SC

According to folks who follow the team closely and Mellberg himself, the new coach spent a ton of time this winter rebuilding the defensive structure, which makes sense for a team that relied waaaaaay too much on Bürki through two years. As such, they’ve transitioned away from the Energy Drink Soccer-inflected 4-2-2-2 that became a 4-2-3-1 once Hartel and Teuchert arrived last summer (which coincided with John Hackworth taking over as interim head coach), and now play out of a 3-4-2-1.

That has resulted in one of the best defenses in the league, both by boxscore numbers (no one’s conceded fewer than St. Louis’s six goals allowed) and underlying numbers (they are tied for sixth in expected goals allowed as per FBRef).