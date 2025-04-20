Olivier Giroud! First MLS goal for LAFC is a thing of beauty

LAFC 's iconic FIFA World Cup-winning French striker opened his league account with a brilliant free kick, curling a left-footed shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

The 38-year-old, who joined LAFC midway through last season after a storied career in Europe, broke his MLS scoring drought in his 16th league appearance. His first goal for the club came in their 2024 US Open final win over Sporting Kansas City.