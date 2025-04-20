Olivier Giroud! First MLS goal for LAFC is a thing of beauty

Olivier Giroud went full-on legend mode for his first MLS goal.
LAFC's iconic FIFA World Cup-winning French striker opened his league account with a brilliant free kick, curling a left-footed shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net.
Giroud's set-piece beauty sparked Saturday's 3-3 come-from-behind draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.
The 38-year-old, who joined LAFC midway through last season after a storied career in Europe, broke his MLS scoring drought in his 16th league appearance. His first goal for the club came in their 2024 US Open final win over Sporting Kansas City.
Giroud's memorable strike came with the Black & Gold in a two-goal hole. David Martínez also found the back of the net, while Denis Bouanga completed the comeback with a 90th-minute penalty-kick goal.
Bouanga, the 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, scored for the second-straight game after opening his 2025 league account in last week's 2-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
With Giroud also off the mark in a big way, are LAFC's superstar attackers ready to break out?