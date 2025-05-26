LAFC vs. Club América: How to watch, stream FIFA Club World Cup playoff

LAFC host Mexican powerhouse Club América on Saturday evening, with the winner punching their ticket to the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup .

The Club World Cup features 32 teams competing from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, ending with the final at MetLife Stadium.

As such, either LAFC or Club América will take their place in Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia). Additionally, Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the tournament as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool .

This playoff game follows Club León getting disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Should LAFC win, they'd become the third MLS side at the Club World Cup alongside Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot). Their top threat is Denis Bouanga , who has 10 goals in 20 appearances (all competitions) this season.

Fast forward two years and the Black & Gold remain among the Western Conference's top contenders. They're also carrying an eight-game unbeaten run (3W-0L-5D), most recently earning a 2-2 comeback draw at CF Montréal thanks to Olivier Giroud 's rebound finish.

LAFC were granted this opportunity as the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up; head coach Steve Cherundolo's side fell 3-1 on aggregate to Club León during that two-legged final.

Club América are one of the most storied teams in the Western Hemisphere, winning a record 16 LIGA MX titles. However, their bid for a four-peat was denied Sunday evening when they fell 2-0 to Toluca in Leg 2 of the Clausura final.

That result only adds fuel for head coach André Jardine's side, which is littered with high-profile stars. That list includes former FC Dallas homegrown forward Alejandro Zendejas, who also represents the US men's national team.