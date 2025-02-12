LAFC defeat Club América in preseason finale

Denis Bouanga and homegrown Nathan Ordaz netted goals for the Black & Gold, who impressed a week before making their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup debut at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18.
However, the hosts were at times pressured by the three-time defending LIGA MX champions, but they managed to keep the game scoreless into halftime.
Bouanga immediately capitalized on a Sebastián Cáceres giveaway once play resumed, handing LAFC a lead that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris preserved with a point-blank save on Miguel Ramírez.
Ordaz made the most of his appearance off the bench, finishing a slick sequence involving Bouanga and Olivier Giroud. That proved to be the game-winner after Richard Sánchez pulled one back for América in the 63rd minute.
Following their CCC opener, LAFC kick off their MLS slate on Feb. 22 at home against Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FOX, FOX Deportes).
Goals
Lineups
- LAFC: Hugo Lloris - Sergi Palencia, Eddie Segura (Nkosi Tafari, 87'), Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead - Igor Jesus, Timothy Tillman, Mark Delgado (Adam Saldana, 76') - David Martínez (Nathan Ordaz, 46'), Olivier Giroud (Jeremy Ebobisse, 75'), Denis Bouanga
- AME: Rodolo Cota - Dagoberto Espinoza (Walter Portales, 77'), Israel Reyes (Néstor Araujo, 46'), Ramón Juárez (Sebastián Cáceres, 46'), Cristian Borja (Cristian Calderón, 46') - Richard Sánchez (Aarón Arredondo, 68'), Erick Sánchez (Alan Cervantes, 46'), Álvaro Fidalgo (Diego Valdés, 46'), Alejandro Zendejas (Javairô Dilrosun, 46') - Brian Rodríguez (Rodrigo Aguirre, 46'), Víctor Dávila (Miguel Ramírez, 46')