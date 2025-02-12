LAFC defeat Club América in preseason finale

Denis Bouanga and homegrown Nathan Ordaz netted goals for the Black & Gold, who impressed a week before making their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup debut at the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 18.

However, the hosts were at times pressured by the three-time defending LIGA MX champions, but they managed to keep the game scoreless into halftime.

Bouanga immediately capitalized on a Sebastián Cáceres giveaway once play resumed, handing LAFC a lead that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris preserved with a point-blank save on Miguel Ramírez.

Ordaz made the most of his appearance off the bench, finishing a slick sequence involving Bouanga and Olivier Giroud. That proved to be the game-winner after Richard Sánchez pulled one back for América in the 63rd minute.