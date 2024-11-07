LAFC vow Game 3 "will be completely different" vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Big picture, LAFC are seeking a third consecutive MLS Cup final appearance and fourth major trophy in the last three seasons. They completed the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022, and are only six weeks removed from lifting the 2024 US Open Cup title .

"To be honest, there's not a whole lot I need to do. The players are very aware of the situation," Cherundolo said. "We're a very ambitious team and if you have ambitions to win something or go as far as you can in a tournament and play to your potential, then you should welcome those moments. And this team has always responded in those moments, and I fully expect that on Friday.