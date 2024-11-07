LAFC vow Game 3 "will be completely different" vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

As the Western Conference No. 1 seed, LAFC entered the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with weighty expectations.
But after taking a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Game 2, which evened their Round One Best-of-3 Series, the Black & Gold suddenly find their season on the ropes ahead of Friday's pressure-packed Game 3 at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"One game at home, do-or-die; win-or-go-home and that's it," defender Sergi Palencia told reporters on Wednesday. "We're not [approaching] the game like, 'Oh, we lost 3-0, we lost our confidence.' No. It's one game.
"... We have to trust our players, our staff, our fans and we will put in all the work to win on Friday."
LAFC were uncharacteristically held scoreless in that Game 2 defeat, something they'll look to remedy Friday behind superstar winger Denis Bouanga, rising Polish international Mateusz Bogusz and French national team legend Olivier Giroud.
They're still awaiting Giroud's MLS breakout, as the World Cup-winning striker has just two goals across 17 all-competition appearances since his mid-May arrival from AC Milan.
"For us, we're going to have to be offensive, we're going to have to score goals. It's our role to get the tempo of these games and to be offensive," Bouanga said through a translator.
"During this time we re-focused on ourselves. Last game we made too many mistakes. It will be completely different this time. We are really focused on ourselves and making it a different game."
Big picture, LAFC are seeking a third consecutive MLS Cup final appearance and fourth major trophy in the last three seasons. They completed the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022, and are only six weeks removed from lifting the 2024 US Open Cup title.
Head coach Steve Cherundolo is confident that big-game experience will pay dividends against Vancouver.
"To be honest, there's not a whole lot I need to do. The players are very aware of the situation," Cherundolo said. "We're a very ambitious team and if you have ambitions to win something or go as far as you can in a tournament and play to your potential, then you should welcome those moments. And this team has always responded in those moments, and I fully expect that on Friday.
"I see more intensity. I see more focus. I see, in some ways, impatience – which I think are all great signs. I think you'll see a very focused LAFC who's going to do everything in their power to win this game Friday night."