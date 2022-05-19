LAFC star Carlos Vela reaches century mark with 100 combined goals & assists

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Carlos Vela is in the history books once again.

The LAFC superstar's 86th-minute goal in his team's 2-1 defeat to Austin FC Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium gives him 100 combined goals (62) and assists (38) in MLS.

Vela's milestone tally came from the penalty spot, where he sent Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver in the wrong direction with a composed left-footed shot that kissed off the post.

Vela signed with LAFC as their first-ever Designated Player ahead of their 2018 expansion season. He has played in 98 games in the Black & Gold, making him the third-fastest player to reach the century mark. LA Galaxy great Robbie Keane was the second-fastest, reaching 100 goal contributions in 96 outings, while former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco was the quickest, managing the feat in 95 games.

Vela's contract is set to come to an end this summer. However, sources have told MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert that his reign in MLS will not be coming to an end any time soon, as he is expected to re-sign with the Southern California side on an extension "at least" through the 2023 season.

