LAFC sign free-agent goalkeeper John McCarthy

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC have signed free-agent goalkeeper John McCarthy through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

McCarthy, 29, joins a Black & Gold goalkeeper corps that includes Canada international Maxime Crepeau and Tomas Romero. Crepeau was acquired Thursday in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“John brings great MLS experience to our club and will provide depth to our roster,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “We expect he will help our team both on and off the field.”

McCarthy spent the last two seasons with Inter Miami CF after playing for the Philadelphia Union from 2015-18. He’s made 42 appearances in the league and posted seven clean sheets.

During the 2019 season, McCarthy played for the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies and notched 10 clean sheets in 30 overall appearances. He played collegiately at La Salle University from 2010-13, becoming the school’s all-time leader in saves (468), shutouts, 28 and games played (75).

