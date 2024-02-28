LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz wins Goal of the Matchday

Bogusz received the ball on the left flank after a Dénis Bouanga run through midfield. He then took a few decisive touches before cutting onto his right foot and bending in an inch-perfect strike that garnered 35.4% of the fan vote.

Converting from his more typical midfield role to LAFC 's starting striker, Mateusz Bogusz didn't miss a beat. His curled beauty secured a 2-1 home win over Seattle Sounders FC and now wins Matchday 1+2's AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

2nd place (33.4%), Carles Gil: What's better than one beautifully curled effort? Two, and thankfully Gil provided a golazo to rival Bogusz's in New England's 3-1 road loss to D.C. United.

3rd place (23.7%), Brian Gutiérrez: Gutiérrez made an early claim to rise even higher than last year's No. 5 spot in the annual 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR. Typically more of an assist provider than goalscorer, the Chicago wunderkind broke the mold with a decisive edge-of-the-box blast in Chicago Fire FC's 2-2 road draw against the Philadelphia Union.

4th place (7.6%) Asier Illarramendi: FC Dallas' silky-smooth midfielder showed some of the technical ability that earned him over 250 combined appearances for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad before joining MLS. First, he expertly controlled a looped clearance at the end of the box, then he slammed home a half volley from the edge of the box. The high-difficulty finish helped fuel a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.