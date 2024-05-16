LAFC's Denis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday

He also scored the 10th game-winning goal of his career, joining Carlos Vela as the second player in Black & Gold history with double-digit game-winners. Nearly 35% of Bouanga’s regular-season goals have proved to be game-winners (10 of 29) for LAFC.

Bouanga, the 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner , now has 8g/5a on the year thanks to his two-goal performance at CITYPARK, becoming just one of six players with at least eight tallies this season.

Denis Bouanga was the standout performer of MLS Matchday 14, guiding LAFC to a 2-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC with a brace that earned the Gabon international Player of the Matchday honors.

Bouanga now has three MLS Player of the Matchday awards, last getting recognized during Matchday 36 of the 2023 season. He's one of three LAFC players – along with Vela and current Columbus Crew star Diego Rossi – to win at least three Player of the Matchday awards.

Bouanga and LAFC are off in Matchday 15, returning to action on Saturday, May 25 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).