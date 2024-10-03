LAFC's Denis Bouanga eyes another Golden Boot: "It's not over"

Does MLS history await in Hollywood?
Denis Bouanga is certainly chasing that, hoping to become the first back-to-back Golden Boot presented by Audi winner in league history.
LAFC's star forward won the scoring title in 2023 with 20 goals. After his game-winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, the Gabon international has 19 goals – second-most in MLS and three behind league leader Christian Benteke (22).
"I talked to him the day before yesterday," Bouanga said post-game of D.C. United's striker.
"I told him it's not over until the end and I will do my best to catch up to him. He’s helping his team and is a good player, but it will be a contest until the end."
Bouanga has three matches to surpass the former Belgian international in the Golden Boot race. LAFC close their regular season at Sporting Kansas City (Oct. 5) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Oct. 13) before welcoming the San Jose Earthquakes (Oct. 19) on Decision Day.
Meanwhile, Benteke's D.C. United have just two games left – at New England Revolution (Oct. 5) and home vs. Charlotte FC (Oct. 19) – as they chase an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
Whoever takes the Golden Boot, Bouanga keeps making waves. He now has 67 goals in 100 all-competition appearances for LAFC, having joined just over two years ago from Ligue 1.
"It’s an honor to play 100 matches with LAFC and score 67 goals," Bouanga said. "I wish to score more goals and hopefully get the back-to-back Golden Boot award.”
In another nod, Bouanga is the third player in LAFC history to record 40 or more regular-season goals, joining teammate Carlos Vela and now-Columbus Crew star Diego Rossi.
For his part, head coach Steve Cherundolo expects Bouanga to deliver more milestones as LAFC chase a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.
"He knows his responsibility in this team is to come up with those moments," Cherundolo said. "I think right now it's a great marriage we have going on."