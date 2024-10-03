LAFC's Denis Bouanga eyes another Golden Boot: "It's not over"

Denis Bouanga is certainly chasing that, hoping to become the first back-to-back Golden Boot presented by Audi winner in league history.

LAFC's star forward won the scoring title in 2023 with 20 goals. After his game-winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, the Gabon international has 19 goals – second-most in MLS and three behind league leader Christian Benteke (22).

"I talked to him the day before yesterday," Bouanga said post-game of D.C. United's striker.