CF Montréal acquire Iván Jaime from FC Porto

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have acquired attacking midfielder Iván Jaime on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Friday.
The 24-year-old former Spanish youth international's deal lasts through June 2026 and includes a purchase option that would keep him at Montréal through the 2027 MLS season with options for 2028 and 2029. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.
Jaime cut his teeth with Portuguese side Famalicão, where he tallied 17g/11a in 82 appearances, before earning a reported $10 million move to Porto in 2023.
With Porto, he's featured in 44 matches across all competitions, recording 5g/2a over a two-season span. He spent last year on loan at LaLiga side Valencia CF, making 10 appearances.
“We are very pleased to welcome Iván Jaime to our squad,” said Luca Saputo, managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology. “His profile and qualities are fully in line with the sporting vision we want to build within our club.
"His technical talent and ability to make a difference in the offensive third will bring a new dimension to our team.”
Jaime will add depth to a Montréal attack that includes striker Prince Owusu, Trinidad & Tobago international Dante Sealy and talented Ukrainian youngster Hennadii Synchuk.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, Montréal are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 20 points (4W-15L-8D).
