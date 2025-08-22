CF Montréal acquire Iván Jaime from FC Porto

CF Montréal have acquired attacking midfielder Iván Jaime on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old former Spanish youth international's deal lasts through June 2026 and includes a purchase option that would keep him at Montréal through the 2027 MLS season with options for 2028 and 2029. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

Jaime cut his teeth with Portuguese side Famalicão, where he tallied 17g/11a in 82 appearances, before earning a reported $10 million move to Porto in 2023.

With Porto, he's featured in 44 matches across all competitions, recording 5g/2a over a two-season span. He spent last year on loan at LaLiga side Valencia CF, making 10 appearances.

“We are very pleased to welcome Iván Jaime to our squad,” said Luca Saputo, managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology. “His profile and qualities are fully in line with the sporting vision we want to build within our club.