“It’s gonna be a fun year”: LAFC top MLS, think big after comeback win vs. Sporting KC

SKC will fly home empty-handed just the same, and many of the Banc’s other 2022 visitors will too, based on the depth, persistence and relentlessness shown by LAFC in the 3-1 victory that draws them level with the Philadelphia Union – and ahead on goal differential – atop the early MLS standings with a 5W-1L-1D record.

Belying their poor start to the season, the Midwesterners proved a tough out against LAFC , scoring the game’s first goal, stifling their hosts in midfield for long stretches and minimizing Carlos Vela ’s impact.

Well-taken goals from substitutes Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jose Cifuentes broke a halftime deadlock as the Black & Gold rebounded from last week’s El Trafico defeat to the LA Galaxy in some style, and left Peter Vermes and his side rueful.

“We're happy with the victory. It was the right response from last week, after our first defeat of the season,” said LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo, declaring himself “quite pleased with the energy, the mentality of the guys not to accept anything less than three points today.”

Despite those opening words, the first-year boss at times sounded more like the losing coach in his postgame press conference, pointing out areas where he sees room for improvement and underlining the high expectations in and around his talent-laden squad. Cherundolo’s side have scored a co-league-best 17 goals, and of the seven they’ve conceded, impressively, not a single one has been leaked in the second half.

But he wants them to be a bit closer to perfection.

“Unfortunately, we've started games slowly this year. So we've tried to correct that,” said Cherundolo. “And this team has a lot of quality. They know how to defend, and they know how to do things right, and they know how to win games. Sometimes they just need a little reminder from us at half. For some reason we've been a slow-starting team, but we’ve finished off very strong in every game.

“So the fitness question is not presenting itself; we’re fit, we're ready to go for 90. I would prefer that stat in the first half to be better. But obviously, the effort towards the end of games to finish games off also speaks to the experience we have in this team, and a guy like Max [Maxime Crepeau] in goal. So our second halves, our ability to finish games off, I think is a big difference from last season.”

Cherundolo got philosophical as he explained his halftime message to his charges.

“It's actually quite simple and it has nothing to do with winning or losing. It is purely playing up to our potential, as a group, but also for each individual,” he said. “That's how I judge and view success. We are maximizing our potential. And if we are not, then I will make sure they know that. And that is how I view my job.