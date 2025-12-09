LAFC fully acquire Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have fully acquired midfielder Mathieu Choinière from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper, the club announced Tuesday.

Last July, the 26-year-old Canadian international joined LAFC on loan from Grasshopper. He tallied 1g/1a in 13 appearances across all competitions.

With this move, Choinière is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"Since arriving late in the summer, Mathieu made an immediate impact with his experience, intelligence, and versatility," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

"We are delighted to have secured his return. He brings a calm authority and a competitive edge that strengthen our group on and off the field, and we look forward to a full season with him as we continue our pursuit of more trophies.

"With the World Cup on the horizon, we’re also excited about the opportunity for Mathieu to represent his country on the biggest stage and proud to support him in that ambition."

Choinière previously spent six seasons (2018-24) with CF Montréal after starring in their academy. During his first MLS stint, he produced 11g/10a in 119 appearances and was a two-time All-Star.

He has 21 caps for Canada and is pursuing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.