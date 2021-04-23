LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro

One of Week 2’s marquee matches will likely be missing some star power, as LAFC and the Seattle Sounders both carry injury doubts heading into their Saturday meeting at Banc of California Stadium (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Speaking with media members on Thursday, LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said that forward Carlos Vela hasn’t been in full training this week and winger Diego Rossi isn’t “quite yet 100 percent.” Last weekend, Vela exited their 2-0 win over Austin FC in the first half, a byproduct of substitution signal confusion. Rossi didn’t feature in any capacity..

Should neither the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP (Vela) or 2020 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner (Rossi) be good to go, LAFC will rely upon depth up top. The front three could feasibly include Corey Baird, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku.