LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Nicolas Lodeiro - Carlos Vela - ball pressure

One of Week 2’s marquee matches will likely be missing some star power, as LAFC and the Seattle Sounders both carry injury doubts heading into their Saturday meeting at Banc of California Stadium (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Speaking with media members on Thursday, LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said that forward Carlos Vela hasn’t been in full training this week and winger Diego Rossi isn’t “quite yet 100 percent.” Last weekend, Vela exited their 2-0 win over Austin FC in the first half, a byproduct of substitution signal confusion. Rossi didn’t feature in any capacity..

Should neither the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP (Vela) or 2020 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner (Rossi) be good to go, LAFC will rely upon depth up top. The front three could feasibly include Corey Baird, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku.

“The play with Carlos, it's early in a game and he's just reaching and stretching out for a ball,” Bradley said. “It's not an injury that comes because late in the game he's pushing it and there's some fatigue. We're a little bit frustrated that we've taken some of these injuries in those ways. It's not ideal, but, again, we've got to have others ready when the moments come.”

As for Seattle, head coach Brian Schmetzer was upfront in saying that star midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro likely won’t make the trip to southern California. Lodeiro, part of the 2020 MLS Best XI, didn’t feature in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Minnesota United FC while nursing a preseason knock. Of course, Seattle are also without winger Jordan Morris as he recovers from a torn ACL.

"Yeah he's running around the field, but I'll be candid like Bob and say he's probably not going to make it on the charter tomorrow," Schmetzer said of Lodeiro.

Even with key players likely out, Seattle and LAFC are both eager to earn three points from this Western Conference rivalry match. Both teams have enjoyed tremendous success over the years, with Seattle winning MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019 while LAFC earned the 2019 Supporters’ Shield.

“They have talented players, so we’ll prepare for [Rossi and Vela] as if those players are going to play and if they don't, well, then we’ll just adjust if we need to and make further adjustments at halftime based on what we see,” Schmetzer said.

Seattle Sounders FC Los Angeles Football Club Diego Rossi Carlos Vela Nicolás Lodeiro

Advertising

Related Stories

Rivalry? LAFC, Seattle Sounders bring out the best in each other
Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget fined and suspended by MLS 

LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget fined and suspended by MLS 
Rivalry? LAFC, Seattle Sounders bring out the best in each other
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Rivalry? LAFC, Seattle Sounders bring out the best in each other
Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2

Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2
Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais
Transfer Tracker

Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2
LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro

LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro
More News
Video
Video
MLS Headlines: Everything you need to know for Week 2 is here!
1:20

MLS Headlines: Everything you need to know for Week 2 is here!
Extratime: Preview of LA vs New York
6:06

Extratime: Preview of LA vs New York
Extratime: Preview of LAFC vs Seattle
18:22

Extratime: Preview of LAFC vs Seattle
Extratime on Peter Vermes' Impact in MLS
3:29

Extratime on Peter Vermes' Impact in MLS
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.