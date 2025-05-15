LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire roadshow heads up to the City of Angels, home of what’s become the best rivalry in MLS over the past seven years: El Tráfico (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Huge rivals. Dire straits. A whiff of desperation. What more could you want?

Meanwhile, LAFC have turned things around a bit over the past month after a rough start of their own, but have yet to really kick it into fifth gear. Maybe Wednesday’s commanding win over Seattle is the switch being flipped?

This has always been a “throw the records away” type of affair, which is especially good news for defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy . The hosts in this one, they set a record last weekend by going 12 games without a win to start a season, which is now 13 after a late, heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Philadelphia midweek.

A win over the noisy neighbors would give the fans at least a moment’s respite from their misery.

It’s not just the record, which, you know, is historically bad. It’s that the underlying numbers say the record is a 100% fair representation of how this team has played – both American Soccer Analysis (going back to 2013) and FBRef (going back to 2018) have this year’s Galaxy as the worst MLS team in their respective databases. It has been almost unimaginably bad.

None of it has worked. This hasn’t been one step back to take two steps forward. This has been one step back to "oh my god, we’ve fallen off a cliff."

The Galaxy are the most successful team in MLS history, and they were supposed to use last year’s win to build back toward the glory days of the early 2010s, meaning there was supposed to be some amount of progress this season. Sure, Puig would be out at least until mid-summer, but that meant it was a chance for the collective to do the heavy lifting.

Remember when they started the year by hanging a banner celebrating their record sixth MLS Cup triumph? Seems like a distant memory.

A dominant, signature win in the local derby sure would be a nice way to start climbing back to the mountaintop.

But since hoisting that Open Cup trophy last September, things haven’t been great. First they were handled by the Seattle Sounders in last year’s playoffs, then they got off to a slow start in the league, and then they got smushed by Messi & Friends in the second leg of the CCC quarterfinals. Along the way, Cherundolo announced he's departing the club after the season.

They are arguably the best MLS team of the half-decade.

What does that look like? Well, since Steve Cherundolo became head coach in 2022 it’s:

LAFC haven’t really bullied anyone yet this year, which is surprising, because even on their worst days over the past few years, they struck hard, struck fast and showed no mercy. And their standard of success from Day 1 can be matched by few teams in the league’s history.

LAFC: Mirror mirror on the wall, which center forward gets the call?

Jeremy Ebobisse is the most consistent goal threat. Nathan Ordaz is the snuggest fit systematically, uber mobile, industrious and impactful on both sides of the ball. Olivier Giroud is Olivier Giroud, even if the production hasn’t so far matched the pedigree.

Ebobisse got the call midweek… and scored a banger. Ordaz came off the bench against Seattle and maybe should have had a one-shoe assist (the goal was called offside). Giroud was inches away from his first open-play goal in MLS.

So who does Steve Cherundolo go with? It feels like rotation is the name of the game, and that might work just fine for LAFC as long as Denis Bouanga is the fulcrum around which everything revolves.

LA Galaxy: Are we looking at a historically bad season?

Let’s zoom out on the Galaxy’s last three matches, all losses…

Lose without allowing a shot (and lose both remaining DPs to injury). Lose 7-0 in a rematch of the last game you won (incredibly, MLS Cup!!!). Lose on a last-second goal (right before El Tráfico to stay winless in 13).

I am a cynical optimist, which is to say I hope for the best but show no signs of surprise when the worst happens. The worst – defending champs last in the Shield race, playoff chances three of six feet in the ground after a third of a season – is fully in focus for this Galaxy group.

How bad could it get? Well, let’s think historically, sticking to the post-shootout era (2000 on) and excluding a truncated 2020 season:

2001 Tampa Bay Mutiny: 14 pts (four wins)

2013 D.C. United: 16 points (three wins)

2005 Chivas USA: 18 points (four wins)

2005 Real Salt Lake: 20 points (five wins)

2021 FC Cincinnati: 20 points (four wins)

For reference, the Galaxy are currently on pace for 7.84 points. Now, do I think that’ll happen? No, LA will win at least one game. Could they end up among this group of historically bad teams? The cynical optimist in me says, “Hopefully not, for their sake, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility!”