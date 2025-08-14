Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, Forge FC draw in semifinals first leg

It's all to play for in the 2025 Canadian Championship semifinals with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Canadian Premier League side Forge FC battling to a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Hamilton Stadium Wednesday night.

The second leg will be played on Sept. 16 at BC Place. The winner meets either Vancouver FC or Atlético Ottawa in the Oct. 1 final, where a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot is up for grabs.

Forge FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

All the goals were scored during a frenetic 24-minute span early in the match, with Forge FC capitalizing on a pair of defensive miscues for the opener by Nana Opoku Ampomah (10') and the 2-2 equalizer by Bright Wright (34').

Tristan Blackmon leveled at 1-1 for the Whitecaps with a headed finish in the 18th minute, before Brian White put Vancouver in front 2-1 with a sliding finish off Jayden Nelson's low service.

Sebastian Berhalter nearly struck for a late winner, but his free kick sailed just over the crossbar.

Goals