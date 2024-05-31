Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Riqui Puig to contract extension

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Riqui Puig to a new contract through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday.

Puig, 24, is one of LA's three Designated Players alongside wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil. The Spanish No. 10 originally joined LA in August 2022 on a free transfer from FC Barcelona.

Puig has 17 goals and 21 assists in 61 matches across all competitions. This year, the 2023 MLS All-Star leads MLS in touches (1,603) and completed passes (1,270).

"We are incredibly excited that Riqui has extended his commitment to the Galaxy through 2027," said general manager Will Kuntz. "Riqui has been an elite midfielder during his time in MLS and ensuring that he will remain a critical piece of our team was crucial as we continue our pursuit of putting a championship-caliber squad on the field."

Before coming to LA, Puig won the 2018-19 LaLiga and 2020-21 Copa del Rey titles with Barça. He was teammates with now-Inter Miami CF superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Fast forward and Puig forms one of the league's top midfield trios alongside Gastón Brugman and Mark Delgado.

"Riqui is a unique talent and an extreme competitor," said head coach Greg Vanney. “This extension is both a recognition of what Riqui has accomplished, as well as a symbol of our mutual belief and commitment that we can win championships with him as a centerpiece of our team. We are excited that Riqui is settled here in LA, as the pursuit for our sixth MLS Cup continues."

With Puig orchestrating their attack, LA are second in the Western Conference table just before the season's halfway point (28 points; 7W-2L-7D). The Galaxy have won a league-record five MLS Cups.

