Portland Timbers: Evander named Player of the Matchday

Evander was at the peak of his powers for the Portland Timbers in Matchday 33, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for the first time this season.

The Brazilian No. 10's two-goal, one-assist performance guided the Timbers to a vital 4-2 home win over Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy.

With Wednesday's dominant display at Providence Park, Evander made it 10 straight games with a goal contribution – surpassing Portland's previous record of nine held by club legend Diego Valeri. He leads MLS in goal contributions (32) and is tied for the league lead in assists (18), while ranking in the top 10 in goals (14) and key passes (74).

Evander's attacking partners Jonathan Rodríguez and Felipe Mora also got on the scoresheet vs. the Galaxy, making the Timbers the first-ever MLS club to have three players tally at least 14 goals in an MLS regular season.