LA Galaxy defender Lucas Calegari out for season with knee injury

The LA Galaxy are weathering another long-term knee injury, as the club announced Friday right back Lucas Calegari is out for 2023 following successful left ACL surgery.

The 21-year-old Brazilian defender, who got injured in LA’s 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 2, joins the following would-be starters with setbacks in 2023:

ST - Chicharito, torn ACL (June 9)

CB/RB - Martín Cáceres, avulsion fracture (June 23)

CM - Gastón Brugman, torn meniscus (Aug. 7)

Calegari joined LA in late February on loan from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminese through the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option. He arrived as their de-facto Julián Araujo replacement following the Mexican international’s transfer to FC Barcelona.

Calegari recorded two assists in 22 games (all starts) in 2023. To replace those contributions, Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney could lean on US youth international Mauricio Cuevas.