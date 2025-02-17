MLS is Back

LA Galaxy 2025 Season Preview

25MLS_JerseyReveal-LA-16x9

MLSsoccer staff

2025 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They've got both depth and experience at literally every spot on the field, and even with two of their DPs hurt they've got three extremely high-level match-winners in attack. And once they figured out the defense late last year… well, you all remember who spent the final day of the season lifting a record sixth MLS Cup, right?
  • Weakness: As good as things look, those two DPs – Joseph Paintsil (quad) and Riqui Puig (ACL) – are, in fact, hurt. And a lot is suddenly riding on the health of 35-year-old Marco Reus. If he goes down, the Gs could be in some trouble.

Key Departures

  • Gastón Brugman: The 2024 MLS Cup MVP was traded to Nashville after three seasons with LA.
  • Mark Delgado: Delgado crossed the El Tráfico divide as the first direct trade between LA and LAFC.
  • Dejan Joveljić: Following a breakout year with 21 goals, including the game-winner in MLS Cup, the Serbian striker was traded to Sporting KC for $4 million in the first MLS cash-for-player trade.
  • Jalen Neal: The homegrown center back was traded to Montréal, giving the rising US international a fresh start.

Key Signings

  • Sean Davis: In exchange for Brugman and up to $100k GAM in incentives, LA acquired the veteran midfielder. Davis has played 10 MLS seasons spanning the Red Bulls and Nashville.
  • Mathias Jørgensen: The Danish center back, nicknamed “Zanka”, arrives from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht after playing in over 500 professional matches across Europe’s top leagues.
  • Christian Ramírez: It's a SoCal homecoming for Ramírez, the veteran No. 9 who arrives via a trade with Columbus. He's scored over 50 goals in MLS.
  • Lucas Sanabria: The highly-rated defensive midfielder was acquired from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional. He occupies a U22 Initiative spot.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Note: LA Galaxy star No. 10 Riqui Puig is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.

LA Galaxy season preview XI 2025

Predictions

Full standings

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 4th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 5th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 5th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Greg Vanney
  • Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Last year: 19W-8L-7T, 64 points, 2nd in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions

All 2025 season previews

NEXT: LAFC season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video