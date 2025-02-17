LA Galaxy 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 23 - 7 pm ET vs. San Diego FC
- Full schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They've got both depth and experience at literally every spot on the field, and even with two of their DPs hurt they've got three extremely high-level match-winners in attack. And once they figured out the defense late last year… well, you all remember who spent the final day of the season lifting a record sixth MLS Cup, right?
- Weakness: As good as things look, those two DPs – Joseph Paintsil (quad) and Riqui Puig (ACL) – are, in fact, hurt. And a lot is suddenly riding on the health of 35-year-old Marco Reus. If he goes down, the Gs could be in some trouble.
Key Departures
- Gastón Brugman: The 2024 MLS Cup MVP was traded to Nashville after three seasons with LA.
- Mark Delgado: Delgado crossed the El Tráfico divide as the first direct trade between LA and LAFC.
- Dejan Joveljić: Following a breakout year with 21 goals, including the game-winner in MLS Cup, the Serbian striker was traded to Sporting KC for $4 million in the first MLS cash-for-player trade.
- Jalen Neal: The homegrown center back was traded to Montréal, giving the rising US international a fresh start.
Key Signings
- Sean Davis: In exchange for Brugman and up to $100k GAM in incentives, LA acquired the veteran midfielder. Davis has played 10 MLS seasons spanning the Red Bulls and Nashville.
- Mathias Jørgensen: The Danish center back, nicknamed “Zanka”, arrives from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht after playing in over 500 professional matches across Europe’s top leagues.
- Christian Ramírez: It's a SoCal homecoming for Ramírez, the veteran No. 9 who arrives via a trade with Columbus. He's scored over 50 goals in MLS.
- Lucas Sanabria: The highly-rated defensive midfielder was acquired from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional. He occupies a U22 Initiative spot.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Note: LA Galaxy star No. 10 Riqui Puig is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 4th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 3rd in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 3rd in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 3rd in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 5th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 5th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Greg Vanney
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Last year: 19W-8L-7T, 64 points, 2nd in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions