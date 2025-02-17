LAFC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 4:30 pm ET vs. Minnesota United FC
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’re two-deep at every spot in the attack, and have some of the best and most exciting players in the league. The midfield is filled with veteran, two-way grinders, as is the backline, as are both wingback slots. This team’s gonna be good.
- Weakness: They might not be much fun, though, as they’ve leaned harder into direct, absorb-and-counter ball. That’s limited them in big games in the past.
Key Departures
- Eduard Atuesta: Atuesta's loan from Palmeiras expired, as did Lewis O'Brien's from Nottingham Forest. The Colombian international midfielder is now with Orlando.
- Mateusz Bogusz: After cracking into the Poland national team with a breakout 2024 season, the versatile attacker was transferred to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul for reportedly over $10 million.
- Omar Campos: The Mexican left back returns to LIGA MX with Cruz Azul after scoring the US Open Cup Final-winning goal during his lone season at LAFC.
- Jesús Murillo: The Colombian center back joined LIGA MX side FC Juárez after five seasons with LAFC.
- Cristian Olivera: After 18 months with LAFC, the Uruguay international attacker was transferred to Brazilian side Grêmio for reportedly $4.5 million and a sell-on fee.
- Ilie Sánchez: The team captain and MLS Cup 2022-winning penalty scorer joined Austin as a free agent.
- Carlos Vela: The LAFC legend and 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is again a free agent after a nostalgia-filled, brief return last fall.
Key Signings
- Mark Delgado: In the first-ever El Tráfico trade, LAFC acquired the veteran midfielder and SoCal native from LA Galaxy.
- Jeremy Ebobisse: The veteran striker was acquired via free agency after time with San Jose, adding depth alongside Olivier Giroud.
- Odin Thiago Holm: The rising Norwegian midfielder was acquired on loan from Scottish giants Celtic FC for the 2025 season.
- Igor Jesus: The Brazilian midfielder is a U22 initiative signing from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora, a key figure in LAFC’s reworked engine room.
- Artem Smolyakov: The Ukrainian left back carries a U22 initiative roster tag, helping offset Campos' outgoing transfer.
- Nkosi Tafari: Tafari gets a fresh start in Hollywood, adding center-back depth upon arriving from FC Dallas.
- Yaw Yeboah: The versatile Ghanaian spent the past three seasons with Columbus. Ironically, he scored the MLS Cup 2023-winning goal for the Crew against LAFC.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 1st in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 2nd in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 2nd in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 2nd in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 2nd in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Steve Cherundolo
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Last year: 19W-8L-7T, 64 points, 1st in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals