LAFC 2025 Season Preview

  • Strength: They’re two-deep at every spot in the attack, and have some of the best and most exciting players in the league. The midfield is filled with veteran, two-way grinders, as is the backline, as are both wingback slots. This team’s gonna be good.
  • Weakness: They might not be much fun, though, as they’ve leaned harder into direct, absorb-and-counter ball. That’s limited them in big games in the past.

Key Departures

  • Eduard Atuesta: Atuesta's loan from Palmeiras expired, as did Lewis O'Brien's from Nottingham Forest. The Colombian international midfielder is now with Orlando.
  • Mateusz Bogusz: After cracking into the Poland national team with a breakout 2024 season, the versatile attacker was transferred to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul for reportedly over $10 million.
  • Omar Campos: The Mexican left back returns to LIGA MX with Cruz Azul after scoring the US Open Cup Final-winning goal during his lone season at LAFC.
  • Jesús Murillo: The Colombian center back joined LIGA MX side FC Juárez after five seasons with LAFC.
  • Cristian Olivera: After 18 months with LAFC, the Uruguay international attacker was transferred to Brazilian side Grêmio for reportedly $4.5 million and a sell-on fee.
  • Ilie Sánchez: The team captain and MLS Cup 2022-winning penalty scorer joined Austin as a free agent.
  • Carlos Vela: The LAFC legend and 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is again a free agent after a nostalgia-filled, brief return last fall.

Key Signings

  • Mark Delgado: In the first-ever El Tráfico trade, LAFC acquired the veteran midfielder and SoCal native from LA Galaxy.
  • Jeremy Ebobisse: The veteran striker was acquired via free agency after time with San Jose, adding depth alongside Olivier Giroud.
  • Odin Thiago Holm: The rising Norwegian midfielder was acquired on loan from Scottish giants Celtic FC for the 2025 season.
  • Igor Jesus: The Brazilian midfielder is a U22 initiative signing from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora, a key figure in LAFC’s reworked engine room.
  • Artem Smolyakov: The Ukrainian left back carries a U22 initiative roster tag, helping offset Campos' outgoing transfer.
  • Nkosi Tafari: Tafari gets a fresh start in Hollywood, adding center-back depth upon arriving from FC Dallas.
  • Yaw Yeboah: The versatile Ghanaian spent the past three seasons with Columbus. Ironically, he scored the MLS Cup 2023-winning goal for the Crew against LAFC.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

LAFC season preview XI 2025

Predictions

Full standings

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 1st in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 2nd in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Steve Cherundolo
  • Stadium: BMO Stadium
  • Last year: 19W-8L-7T, 64 points, 1st in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals

