Seattle Sounders put LAFC "narrative to bed" & clear path to MLS Cup  

"To come back after scoring, I think it shows the character of this team and the mentality in the playoffs. You’ve just got to fight and claw your way back.”

“From the start of the game, we came out and I thought set the tone and had the right mentality to come back, especially with how things had gone against this team," Morris said after the Western Conference Semifinal.

"Great players have come to this club and they understand that it's their team. It's not my team, it's not Adrian [Hanauer]'s team, it's their team, and they have to stick together. And as a collective, they can do great things. All of those little messages add up to guys not quitting and guys finding ways to impact games.”

“The mantra of the Sounders, the mentality of the group, is we never quit. We never give up,” Schmetzer said. “Guys that want to even think about giving up, they're no longer with us. It's just the overall spirit [and] mentality of the group. They understand that coming in.

"I think we were all frustrated. We wanted to end that cycle. So it feels great to come here, to come to their home and get a win especially, and just such a great effort from the group. We're glad to kind of put that narrative to bed and move forward.”

“We didn't love how much of a narrative that was going into this game," Morris said. "It was frustrating for us because they have gotten the best of us, knocked us out last year of the playoffs, knocked us out of Open Cup, knocked us out of Leagues Cup, where we could have had some special runs potentially to Open Cup playing in another final.

That run is over, with LAFC suffering their first home playoff in over five years (also against Seattle; 2019 Western Conference Final). The Black & Gold had hosting priority, were they to make a third-straight MLS Cup appearance.

OH WHAT FUN IT IS TO SEE SEATTLE WIN AWAY 🗣 Watch the post-match scenes with Coach Schmetzer’s speech and Jingle Bells! pic.twitter.com/u7cUmZ89Sy

Frei masterclass

After Stefan Frei helped win two penalty-kick shootouts in Seattle's Round One sweep of Houston Dynamo FC, this season's best defensive team again relied on their veteran goalkeeper. He made nine saves against LAFC, tying his playoff career-high mark.

“I don’t want to get too emotional with him here, but we've been teammates for a long time and Stef has saved us countless times,” Morris said. “He'll be the first one to say it's a team effort and that the guys ahead of him do a great job, which they do. But he saved us so many times, helped us win so many championships, and today you saw that on full display.”

Unsurprisingly, Schmetzer joined Morris on the Frei hype train.