Kei Kamara climbs MLS all-time goals chart with latest CF Montréal strike

Kei Kamara keeps on climbing the MLS record books, now sitting tied for fourth all-time in goals scored in league history. He’s level with D.C. United great Jaime Moreno at 133 tallies.
Kamara pulled one back for CF Montréal in Wednesday’s defeat at Nashville SC, making it 2-1 in the 55th minute when cleaning up Kamal Miller’s near-post cross that goalkeeper Joe Willis couldn’t corral.
Kamara, 37, is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.
The now-retired Sierra Leone international is just one goal behind Jeff Cunningham for third place on the leaderboard, boasting 3g/2a in 11 matches with Montréal since returning to MLS.
Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes' all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).
|
Player
|
Goals
|
1. Chris Wondolowski
|
171
|
2. Landon Donovan
|
145
|
3. Jeff Cunningham
|
134
|
T-4. Jaime Moreno
|
133
|
T-4. Kei Kamara*
|
133
|
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
117
|
7. Ante Razov
|
114
|
8. Jason Kreis
|
108
|
9. Dwayne De Rosario
|
104
|
10. Taylor Twellman
|
101