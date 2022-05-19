Kei Kamara climbs MLS all-time goals chart with latest CF Montréal strike

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kei Kamara keeps on climbing the MLS record books, now sitting tied for fourth all-time in goals scored in league history. He’s level with D.C. United great Jaime Moreno at 133 tallies.

Kamara pulled one back for CF Montréal in Wednesday’s defeat at Nashville SC, making it 2-1 in the 55th minute when cleaning up Kamal Miller’s near-post cross that goalkeeper Joe Willis couldn’t corral.

MTL_Kei_Kamara
Kei Kamara
Forward · CF Montréal

Kamara, 37, is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.

The now-retired Sierra Leone international is just one goal behind Jeff Cunningham for third place on the leaderboard, boasting 3g/2a in 11 matches with Montréal since returning to MLS.

Kamara is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS's all-time goals chart (seen below), with the top spot belonging to San Jose Earthquakes' all-time great Chris Wondolowski (171).

MLS all-time goals leaders
Player
Goals
1. Chris Wondolowski
171
2. Landon Donovan
145
3. Jeff Cunningham
134
T-4. Jaime Moreno
133
T-4. Kei Kamara*
133
6. Bradley Wright-Phillips
117
7. Ante Razov
114
8. Jason Kreis
108
9. Dwayne De Rosario
104
10. Taylor Twellman
101
