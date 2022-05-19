Kei Kamara climbs MLS all-time goals chart with latest CF Montréal strike

Kamara pulled one back for CF Montréal in Wednesday’s defeat at Nashville SC , making it 2-1 in the 55th minute when cleaning up Kamal Miller ’s near-post cross that goalkeeper Joe Willis couldn’t corral.

Kei Kamara keeps on climbing the MLS record books, now sitting tied for fourth all-time in goals scored in league history. He’s level with D.C. United great Jaime Moreno at 133 tallies.

Kamara, 37, is with his ninth MLS team after successful stretches with the Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City and more. He first joined the league in 2006 with Columbus.

The now-retired Sierra Leone international is just one goal behind Jeff Cunningham for third place on the leaderboard, boasting 3g/2a in 11 matches with Montréal since returning to MLS.