Kamal Miller’s World Cup value, Jonathan David’s form & more Canada takeaways

As the calendar flips over to September, we’re that much closer to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in Qatar — not to mention a marquee international window for Canada in a couple of weeks’ time, the last showcase before the big dance in Doha.

Here is a sampling of Canadian internationals who stood out this weekend.

With those September friendlies against Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27) looming, several players are heating up at the right time. Five Canadians vying for a roster spot either scored or assisted a goal across various European leagues over the weekend. If that form continues, they’ll almost surely earn a call-up this month.

If the other Canadian strikers – namely Cyle Larin – can’t maintain their form by the World Cup, this could serve as a template for the national team. Head coach John Herdman has consistently deployed his wingers in free-roaming roles, so replicating Lille’s front line in a flexible 3-4-3 is feasible.

Thankfully, David was afforded that freedom to roam as part of a fluid front four as he completed a brace to help Lille beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Sunday. All of his shots and key passes were created by the 22-year-old dropping deep and arriving late into the box.

A positional switch from an inside-forward role off the right wing to No. 9 wasn’t a smooth transition for Jonathan David in Lille’s previous two matches. They reinforced the narrative he can’t properly thrive as a lone striker if Lille don't play vertically, dynamically and don’t allow the forward to roam across the pitch.

The UEFA Champions League group stage begins this Tuesday. As such, several participating teams rotated their lineups over the weekend to prepare for those opening matches.

Stephen Eustaquio was one of the beneficiaries ahead of Porto facing Atlético Madrid on Wednesday. He secured his first start of the season with the Dragões and capitalized by setting up both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Gil Vicente.

It’s not uncommon for Eustaquio to chip in with the odd assist via a set piece or the occasional foray into the final third. Interestingly, though, he’s been meandering towards the box in his last three appearances for Porto and the second goal encapsulated it perfectly, bursting into the box and squaring a ball for Galeno.

Eustaquio is Canada’s midfield anchor, the man tasked with orchestrating their buildup from deep-lying positions. Having that confidence to push forward is imperative with Herdman prioritizing a double pivot in midfield in recent games for the national team. The only way it’ll succeed against top-tier opponents is if Eustaquio is involved in sequences like we witnessed on Saturday afternoon.