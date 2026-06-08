Dayne St. Clair gets "uncomfortable" to chase World Cup dream

“I came here to surround myself with the best of the best.”

“When I weighed my options, it made the most sense in terms of the preparation not only for my career, but especially for the World Cup, playing in bigger stadiums, more people, more pressure,” St. Clair said on Breakaway presented by AT&T .

So, the 29-year-old signed with Inter Miami CF in free agency. The same Inter Miami that had just won MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. The same Inter Miami led by Lionel Messi , Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez .

But with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming and Canada co-hosting, he felt it was time to get uncomfortable.

And now St. Clair and the CanMNT get to do the same on the world stage. It’s a historic moment for Les Rouges, one he's waited a lifetime for.

“Playing for the youth teams growing up, I’ve always had that push to want to be able to be one of those guys and be able to represent my country,” St. Clair said.