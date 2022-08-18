Josef Martinez issues rallying cry for Atlanta United's playoff hopes

A goal by Josef Martinez deep into second-half stoppage time proved to be just cosmetic, with Atlanta United falling 2-1 at home to the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We still have games to play, we’ve played less games, and we have to fight until the end. If we can, we can, if not, keep working. Maybe for the younger guys they have more years but we have to keep going, keep working."

“Simply we have to keep working. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of important points. But we’ve been suffering this since the first game, it’s not the first time,” Martinez said after the match. "So we have to keep going, don’t lose hope. Last year we were in last place and ended up in the playoffs.

But Martinez’s goal, his 100th in an Atlanta shirt in 150 appearances – the fastest in MLS history to reach that milestone – was also a statement of intent. That there’s still fight in the Five Stripes, that they’ll continue to battle down the stretch drive of the regular season.

It was a gut-punch of a defeat for an Atlanta team desperately trying to climb above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

Atlanta, which secured four valuable points from their last two matches thanks to late goals from left back Andrew Gutman, are 13th in the Eastern Conference table, four points below the playoff line with nine matches remaining. The gap is surmountable, but opportunities are fading to make progress.

“If you are not going to believe, then you should not be on the team. I do not think you should be playing professional soccer if that is the case,” Gutman said. “I think everyone in this group believes that we can make the playoffs, believes that we can win games, and I know this is three points lost at home, but we can easily make it up on Sunday and be in a better position”

Next up, Atlanta take on the Columbus Crew in another massive six-pointer Sunday at Lower.com Field (5:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). The Crew are fifth in the East with 34 points.