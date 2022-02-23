Josef Martinez for MVP in 2022? Predicting who will be MLS' top player

“You also look at the fact that like the injuries that he’s been dealing with have not necessarily been catastrophic ones, or things that you worry about from a structural standpoint or something that could really inhibit his movement or his ability,” Carr said. “For Vela, it’s really more like how’s he feeling? Is he ready for this challenge, is he motivated? Does he really want to go for things? Are there pieces around him and LAFC have re-established that central three core in a really good way and have some depth there as well?”