Voting opens for 2026 MLS All-Star Game!

Online voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime has opened and will run through 11:59 pm PT on Thursday, May 21.
The annual summer showcase renews the MLS-LIGA MX rivalry as the league's All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league on Wednesday, July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
Decide the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster
Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.
MLS All-Star Voting Process
A total of 26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game, based on the following breakdown:
- 11 players determined by a vote of MLS fans, players and media (one-third each).
- 13 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of host club Charlotte FC.
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-3-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers.
The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars.
Ballot details
To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club's regular-season matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 13, following Matchday 12.
Non-qualifying players are still eligible: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith or MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
8 days of voting
Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com.
- Voting starts: May 13 - Noon ET
- Voting ends: May 21 - 11:59 pm ET
- Fans are encouraged to share their picks on social media