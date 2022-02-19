Playoffs or Golden Boot? LA Galaxy's Chicharito resolved after "hurtful lesson" in 2021

On one hand, the 32-year-old forward had a stellar individual campaign, netting 17 goals in 21 games to nearly win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. It was an emphatic bounce-back after an injury-shortened arrival in 2020, when he played just 758 minutes and scored two goals.

However, Chicharito's standout season also ended in heartbreak. The Galaxy missed qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Decision Day's final moments, courtesy of Real Salt Lake's last-gasp game-winning goal at Sporting Kansas City. They also drew Minnesota United FC, leaving Mexico's all-time leading scorer focused on rectifying that painful ending heading into 2022.

"For us, we learned a very hurtful lesson last season," Hernandez told reporters on Thursday's MLS is Back media call. "We were the only team that was in playoff position until the last second when Salt Lake scored that last-minute goal in the last match. So we learned that hurtful lesson, so we just want to maintain all the good and positive things that we did last season and of course improving the other ones so we cannot experience that same moment like we did last season. We want to make it to the playoffs, and we want to try and win that sixth championship.