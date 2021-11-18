"It's OK to not be OK": Charlotte FC offer full support to Sergio Ruiz

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Sergio Ruiz, Charlotte FC’s first-ever signing, had been among UD Las Palmas’ best players while on loan until his new club’s expansion season in MLS.

Though performances on the pitch were going very well, not everything was perfect.

Last week, the Segunda Division side announced Ruiz was taking a leave of absence to focus on his mental health.

Immediately, Charlotte signaled their intention to provide every resource necessary to help and support him. And head coach Miguel Ramirez echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

“It’s important for all of us to know that it’s OK to not be OK,” Ramirez told media on a virtual press conference. “The most important thing for us is to show Sergio a lot of love. Sergio the person is more important than Sergio the player. He knows we’re here and that he can count on us.”

Ramirez was speaking to media after the club announced their inaugural MLS home match would be against the LA Galaxy on March 5, 2022.

Las Palmas play on Spain's Canary Islands, which is also where Ramirez is from. Ruiz has now returned to his home city of Santander, where he is with his family.

Ramirez and Ruiz have spoken, but Ramirez says he doesn’t want to be overbearing.

“I’ve had conversations with Sergio to let him know I’m here, that Charlotte FC are here to help him with whatever he needs,” Ramirez said. “That’s it.”

Ruiz, 26, had five goals and six assists more while making 37 Segunda Division appearances last season. The new campaign, which begun in August, hasn’t gone as smooth. He contracted COVID-19 over the summer and then dealt with a foot injury that limited him to six games in the current league season.

“He made the most difficult and most important step to realize he was having a problem,” Ramirez said. “That’s the most important step.”

Charlotte FC Sergio Ruiz

