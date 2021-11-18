"It's OK to not be OK": Charlotte FC offer full support to Sergio Ruiz

Though performances on the pitch were going very well, not everything was perfect.

Immediately, Charlotte signaled their intention to provide every resource necessary to help and support him. And head coach Miguel Ramirez echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

“It’s important for all of us to know that it’s OK to not be OK,” Ramirez told media on a virtual press conference. “The most important thing for us is to show Sergio a lot of love. Sergio the person is more important than Sergio the player. He knows we’re here and that he can count on us.”