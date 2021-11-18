Welcome to MLS! Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in 2022 home opener

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

CLT_ANNOUNCEMENT_16X9

Charlotte FC's MLS debut took a giant step closer on Thursday. The league's newest expansion team announced that their 2022 opener will see them welcome five-time MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm ET.

Broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks during the full Major League Soccer schedule release.

The match will be Charlotte FC's second in MLS, after they begin on the road when the 2022 season gets underway on the weekend of Feb. 26.

“This match is a massive opportunity for Charlotte FC to make our first impression in Major League Soccer, but also to soccer’s global audience,” said club president Nick Kelly in a club release. “Playing against one of the most recognizable brands in the world in our inaugural home match only heightens the anticipation and makes this a truly historic moment in Charlotte sports history.

"We’ve been bold in making our goals known for this match – to achieve a sellout crowd and have the most attended game in league history – and we’re confident everyone across the Carolinas will come together to create an unrivaled environment to help bring home the first of many points at Bank of America Stadium.”

The current MLS single-game attendance record is held by Atlanta United at 72,548, set when LA Galaxy were also the opponents in 2019. Charlotte FC have already surpassed 15,000 confirmed season ticket sales for their inaugural season, putting them in the upper echelons of MLS teams.

Charlotte FC

