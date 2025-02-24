Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Inter Miami CF hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Sporting Kansas City before hosting Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Tuesday night.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The series winner will meet 2024 Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC (Jamaica) in the Round of 16 early next month. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Lionel Messi's second-half goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 road victory in Leg 1, which was delayed one day due to intense winter weather conditions. While frigid temperatures persisted through kickoff Wednesday, the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP found a moment of magic to put the Herons in the driver's seat.
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano could rotate his squad amid a busy start-of-season calendar. The reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners settled for a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on MLS Matchday 1; they were bailed out by two Messi assists after playing 65-plus minutes with 10 men due to Tomás Avilés' red card.
To stay in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, Sporting KC will look to score at least two goals and snap their season-opening two-game skid. Peter Vermes' group has dropped 1-0 decisions against Miami (Leg 1) and Austin FC (MLS Matchday 1) to begin the new campaign.
After adding DPs Dejan Joveljić and Manu García during the offseason, Sporting KC's attack remains a work in progress. They've also entrusted the starting goalkeeper spot to homegrown John Pulskamp and are banking on continued progression from homegrown midfielder Jake Davis.