Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

After winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new single-season points record, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF (No. 1) begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs journey on Friday night when hosting Atlanta United (No. 9) for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This Round One series winner will face either Orlando City SC (No. 4) or Charlotte FC (No. 5) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Miami or Atlanta must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 9).

As for Messi, he’s looking to raise a world-record 47th trophy across club and country. And with the GOAT fresh off tallying 20g/16a in just 19 regular-season appearances, we’re certainly not doubting him.

Now, Inter Miami will look to become the eighth double-winning group (Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup) in league history and the first since LAFC 's 2022 side. Helping those efforts, head coach Tata Martino’s team has home-field advantage through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9

Eastern Conference No. 9 Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Atlanta enter as heavy underdogs, yet momentum is on their side.

The Five Stripes have won three consecutive matches, most recently Tuesday’s penalty-kick triumph at CF Montréal after a 2-2 draw in their Eastern Conference Wild Card match. They earned that opportunity following a Decision Day miracle, going from 12th place to the No. 9 seed via a 2-1 win at Orlando City SC and several favorable results.

Now, interim coach Rob Valentino’s side will look to shock Messi and Inter Miami, having taken four of six points off them in the regular season. For that to happen, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, midfielder Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze will need to be at their best.