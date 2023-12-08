Inter Miami to visit Hong Kong for 2024 preseason friendly

As part of their 2024 preseason, the Herons announced Thursday they’ll face the Hong Kong Team – a collection of the Hong Kong First Division League's best players – on Feb. 4 at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium.

This match follows Inter Miami beginning their 2024 preseason against the El Salvador national team in San Salvador on Jan. 19. Additional preseason matches and destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami managing owner. "From the very beginning, we set out to be a global club at Inter Miami. This is a wonderful opportunity to do just that; we hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share our passion for fútbol."