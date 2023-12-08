Inter Miami to visit Hong Kong for 2024 preseason friendly

Inter Miami CF are heading to Asia after all.
As part of their 2024 preseason, the Herons announced Thursday they’ll face the Hong Kong Team – a collection of the Hong Kong First Division League's best players – on Feb. 4 at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium.
This match follows Inter Miami beginning their 2024 preseason against the El Salvador national team in San Salvador on Jan. 19. Additional preseason matches and destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We're very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami managing owner. "From the very beginning, we set out to be a global club at Inter Miami. This is a wonderful opportunity to do just that; we hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share our passion for fútbol."
Previously, Inter Miami were slated to visit China in early November for two friendlies to cap their 2023 calendar. But the tour was called off “due to unforeseen circumstances,” opening up the schedule for Noche d’Or – a friendly match vs. New York City FC that recognized Lionel Messi’s world-record eighth Ballon d’Or trophy.
This all builds towards Inter Miami’s first full season with Messi, the global superstar who joined the club in mid-July en route to winning the 2023 Leagues Cup title and transforming the North American soccer landscape. In Florida, Messi is joined by Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets – while fellow FC Barcelona alum Luis Suárez will reportedly join the club after leaving Brazilian side Grêmio.
Led by head coach Tata Martino, IMCF will begin their 2024 campaign in February when making their Concacaf Champions Cup debut.