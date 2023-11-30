Inter Miami announce preseason friendly vs. El Salvador 

“We’re excited to start announcing our preseason plans and preparations ahead of a thrilling 2024 campaign," Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country."

The match will take place at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 pm ET. Additional information, including ticketing and broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

Inter Miami CF will play their first exhibition match of the 2024 preseason against the El Salvador national team, the club announced Thursday.

First preseason game announced! 🇸🇻 To kick off our 2024 preparations, the team will face the El Salvador national team in San Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlán on Friday, January 19! Find out all the details here: https://t.co/CeiVmageTL pic.twitter.com/6XxhQ3xnv7

The fixture will occur as Inter Miami look ahead to a jam-packed 2024 season that will include the club's first foray in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which they qualified for by virtue of their 2023 Leagues Cup title. The matchup against a Concacaf side should serve as a test-run for the types of play-styles and road trips head coach Tata Martino's side will encounter in the continental tournament.

It will also commence the first preseason for the Herons with superstar Lionel Messi, who will be entering his first full MLS campaign after his midseason arrival to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain.