Inter Miami announce preseason friendly vs. El Salvador 

Inter Miami CF will play their first exhibition match of the 2024 preseason against the El Salvador national team, the club announced Thursday.

The match will take place at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 pm ET. Additional information, including ticketing and broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to start announcing our preseason plans and preparations ahead of a thrilling 2024 campaign," Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country."

The fixture will occur as Inter Miami look ahead to a jam-packed 2024 season that will include the club's first foray in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which they qualified for by virtue of their 2023 Leagues Cup title. The matchup against a Concacaf side should serve as a test-run for the types of play-styles and road trips head coach Tata Martino's side will encounter in the continental tournament.

It will also commence the first preseason for the Herons with superstar Lionel Messi, who will be entering his first full MLS campaign after his midseason arrival to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain.

El Salvador, led by Spanish manager Rubén de la Barrera, are currently the No. 78 side in the most recent FIFA rankings. They recently earned a pair of draws in November friendlies against Curaçao and also competed in the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments earlier this year.

