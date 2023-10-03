Inter Miami sign Kamal Miller to contract extension

“He has been an excellent fit on our backline, both in and out of possession. We know Kamal has even further room for growth and we’re excited to continue working towards that with him. We believe he is an important piece for us as we continue to push to meet our objectives as a team and club.”

“Kamal has been an excellent addition to our team this season and we’re excited to secure him to a new deal at Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

The move follows Miller joining Miami in an April 2023 trade with CF Montréal . Speculation ensued that the 26-year-old defender would head to Europe this winter, but he instead remains with the Herons.

Inter Miami CF have signed Canadian international defender Kamal Miller to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

More of Miller 😤 Kamal Miller has signed a contract extension with the club until 2026. Find out all the details: https://t.co/mCn27vl56r pic.twitter.com/4pDAysN6YI

Miller has played in MLS since the 2019 season, leading to three goals and six assists in 106 matches (98 starts) across time with Orlando City SC, Montréal and Miami. He was an MLS All-Star in 2022.

This year, Miller gives quality at center back alongside U22 Initiative signing Tomás Avilés and Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov. He was a key part of the Herons’ Leagues Cup-winning side this past summer.

“I feel very happy to extend my contract with the club. Since I was traded here in April, the fans have welcomed me and made me feel at home. I’m very happy to stay,” said Miller.

“This is the right club for me because of its ambition to win everything. We have such a great foundation with the front office, support staff, great teammates and coaches, and everything else. Everything feels like it’s falling into place and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Miller has played in 38 games for Canada, including all three of their 2022 FIFA World Cup matches after helping power a first-place Concacaf qualifying finish. With his new deal, Miller is poised to remain in MLS through Canada co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the US and Mexico.