Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Sami Guediri for the 2021 MLS season with an additional two club option years in 2022 and 2023, it was announced Friday.

Guediri has earned a promotion from Fort Lauderdale CF, Miami's USL League One team. A season ago, the 23-year-old appeared in all 16 matches (14 starts) and notched two assists for Fort Lauderdale.

“Sami has had a strong preseason with us coming off of a good first year with Fort Lauderdale,” Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “His development has been impressive since moving from midfield to left back and we feel he has more room for growth with the first team.”

Guediri joined Fort Lauderdale as a free agent in July 2020 before their inaugural campaign. He spent the 2019 season with USL League One side Greenville Triumph and previously spent time with German sides BW Friesdorf (2016-17) and VfL Alfter in 2017.