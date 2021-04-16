Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Sami Guediri

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Sami Guediri for the 2021 MLS season with an additional two club option years in 2022 and 2023, it was announced Friday.

Guediri has earned a promotion from Fort Lauderdale CF, Miami's USL League One team. A season ago, the 23-year-old appeared in all 16 matches (14 starts) and notched two assists for Fort Lauderdale.

“Sami has had a strong preseason with us coming off of a good first year with Fort Lauderdale,” Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “His development has been impressive since moving from midfield to left back and we feel he has more room for growth with the first team.”

Guediri joined Fort Lauderdale as a free agent in July 2020 before their inaugural campaign. He spent the 2019 season with USL League One side Greenville Triumph and previously spent time with German sides BW Friesdorf (2016-17) and VfL Alfter in 2017.

Guediri is a local talent who calls Boca Raton, Florida home. He joins goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira in getting promoted from Fort Lauderdale to the first team in recent months.

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
DC United acquire former Seattle Sounders defender Tony Alfaro
NYCFC sign SuperDraft pick, defender Vuk Latinovich

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"

Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"
Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Transfer Tracker

Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!

Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!
Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
More News
Video
Video
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
2:06

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
1:41

Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
1:32

How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
3:03

Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.